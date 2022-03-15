Lindor looking for consistency in second season with Mets

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Mets star Francisco Lindor has a plan in place to help the game slow down for him in his second season with New York. He said “life was a little faster for me last year” and that he wasn’t as ”productive as I wanted to be.” Lindor’s 10-year deal with the Mets starts this year jand the two-time Gold Glove winner said he has no regrets locking himself into a decade of wearing blue and orange.