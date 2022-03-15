Phillies bolster bullpen with additions of Hand, Familia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies finalized one-year contracts with right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia and left-handed reliever Brad Hand. Hand was a three-time All-Star between 2017-20 when he totaled 103 saves with a 2.63 ERA. He struggled last season in Washington and Toronto but finished strong with the Mets. Overall, he was 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves in 2021. A 2016 National League All-Star with the Mets, Familia led the majors that year with 51 saves. He has only 43 saves since 2016 and only one last season in 65 games with the Mets.