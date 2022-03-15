Skip to Content
Same ol’ players: Giants hope unchanged lineup leads to wins

By THERESA SMITH
Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — MLB lineups are changing at a rapid pace with free-agent signings and trades. Among the teams that have not dramatically changed their makeup: the defending NL West champion San Francisco Giants. Third baseman Evan Longoria says it’s unusual to see how few people are new at spring training, which he said “can go a long way.” Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford says the team knows what “success looked like” and can build on it. 

