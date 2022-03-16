Gladney, Williams agree to deals with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract and also brought back tight end Maxx Williams on a one-year deal. The 25-year-old Gladney was found not guilty of a felony assault charge last week. The cornerback was arrested last April and released by the Minnesota Vikings in August after he was indicted. He did not play during the 2021 season. The first-round pick played in all 16 games as a rookie during the 2020 season and had 81 tackles and seven tackles for loss.