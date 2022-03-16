Jets bringing back QBs Flacco, White as Wilson’s backups

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract. The move keeps Zach Wilson’s veteran backup in place. Flacco’s agency JL Sports announced the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. A person familiar with the deal also says the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at his original-round level — fifth round — of $2.54 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal. The person also said New York agreed to terms on one-year deals with defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and offensive lineman Dan Feeney. The Jets also have tendered a one-year contract to kicker Eddy Pineiro.