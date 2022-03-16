O’Ward exploring free agency just 1 race into IndyCar season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

The IndyCar season has barely begun and the free agency market is already heating up. And the first name to admit he’s looking for other opportunities is a surprise. Pato O’Ward revealed Wednesday that his management team is exploring other jobs for him even as Arrow McLaren holds his contract through 2024. At issue is O’Ward’s desire to move to Formula One. McLaren last week signed rival IndyCar driver Colton Herta to its test program. The signing has irritated O’Ward, who earned an F1 test with McLaren last year by winning the IndyCar race at Texas.