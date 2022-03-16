Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August. Organizers in Munich say they support decisions taken by officials in the nine individual sports to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. Munich organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník says “we are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine.” The multi-sports European format was launched in 2018.
