Rutschman’s triceps injury likely to delay his Orioles debut

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has a strained right triceps and probably won’t be ready to start the season. Rutschman, the top prospect in minor league baseball and the overall top draft pick in 2019, suffered the injury last Friday in a minor league intrasquad game. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Rutschman would rest for two to three weeks, putting in doubt his readiness for the team’s April 8 opener at Tampa Bay.