A day of big comebacks and early elimination at Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As if the Dell Technologies Match Play isn’t fickle enough. Throw in some Texas wind and it led to plenty of drama at Austin Country Club. Kevin Kisner was among six players to rallied on the back nine to win their matches. Four others battled back for a tie. And nothing is settled for all but 19 players who have been mathematically eliminated. Kisner is among 12 players who have won both their matches. Also on that list is Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Neither has reached the 17th hole yet. Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau cannot win their groups.