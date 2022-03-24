Angels keep C Max Stassi with 3-year, $17.5 million deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Catcher Max Stassi has agreed to a $17.5 million, three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Angels. The new deal supersedes the one-year agreement reached Tuesday between the Angels and Stassi, who was eligible for arbitration this year. Stassi will make $3 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024. The contract also includes a $7.5 million club option for 2025 or a $500,000 buyout. Stassi reached new career highs last season with 68 hits, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 28 walks despite missing extensive playing time early in the season after a concussion.