Bale’s brilliance moves Wales into World Cup playoff final

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale demonstrated his enduring value for Wales by scoring two brilliant goals in a 2-1 win over Austria to leave his country one more victory away from a first World Cup in 64 years. Bale is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season but continues to deliver for Wales. His double in the playoff semifinal at Cardiff City Stadium took his record all-time goal tally for the national team to 38. One was a free kick into the top corner and the other was a well-taken shot on the turn. Wales will play either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the tournament in Qatar.