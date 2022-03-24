Ecuador, Uruguay book their places for World Cup in Qatar

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador and Uruguay have qualified for soccer’s World Cup in Qatar. The Ecuadorians lost 3-1 at Paraguay but qualified after the Uruguayans beat Peru 1-0. Ecuador and Uruguay reached 25 points and can no longer be overtaken in the standings. Brazil and Argentina had already secured their spots. The fifth position, which qualifies for an international playoff against an Asian team, is still up for grabs. Peru, with 22 points, can achieve it by beating Paraguay on Tuesday. Colombia, with 20 after its 3-0 win against Bolivia, needs to beat Venezuela. Chile, with 19 points, will have to overcome Uruguay and hope for other results to to its way.