Martin shoots 66, leads windy Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Ben Martin birdied six of the last eight holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s windy Corales Puntacana Championship. After opening his morning round with a bogey and making the turn in even par, Martin began the run with birdies on the par-3 11th and par-5 12th and added four straight on the par-5 14th, par-4 15th and 16th and par-3 17th. Adam Schenk was a stroke back after a bogey-free round at Corales Golf Course. Graeme McDowell, the 2019 winner, was two strokes behind after a bogey-free 68.