Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The 32-2 Gamecocks will take on either No. 3 seed Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday. The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch. But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. Deja Kelly led North Carolina with 23 points.