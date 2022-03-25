Braves lefty Lee far removed from spotlight of World Series

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Five months later, the Atlanta Braves’ decision to have Dylan Lee start last season’s World Series Game 4 against Houston is still shocking. Even on a depleted staff, Lee was the most unlikely choice to start. Lee made history as the first pitcher to make his first major league start in the World Series. He had not started a game at any level since 2017 in Class A of the minor leagues. The 27-year-old Lee is far removed from the World Series spotlight this spring. The left-hander is just trying to win a spot in a deep Atlanta bullpen.