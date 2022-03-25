Cards’ Molina catches up, throws out runner in 1st action

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina quickly caught up for lost time. In his first game action this spring, the nine-time Gold Glove catcher threw out a would-be basestealer Friday as the St. Louis Cardinals played against their minor leaguers. The 39-year-old Molina missed the first week of what will likely be his final spring training to deal with a personal matter. A 10-time All-Star, Molina went 0 for 4 in the game played on a back field, with two flyouts and two groundouts. Molina is targeting Sunday’s game at the New York Mets for his Grapefruit League debut. A career .280 hitter with 171 homers and 998 RBIs, Molina is entering his 19th major league season.