Edwards among 3 Kentucky women entering NCAA transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-leading scorer Dre’una Edwards and teammates Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill will enter the NCAA transfer portal after helping the Wildcats complete an impressive turnaround with their first women’s Southeastern Conference Tournament basketball title in 40 years. Team spokesman Evan Crane told The Associated Press Frilday via text that the program thanked the players and wished them well after being alerted of their plans to leave. Edwards’ dramatic game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining helped the Wildcats upset top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 for their first SEC Tournament championship since 1982. Massengill and Edwards each averaged 7.0 points per game.