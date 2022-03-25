Ehlers’ OT goal lifts Jets past Blue Jackets 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand forced the extra period with a tying power-play goal for Columbus with 14 seconds left after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey was assessed a slashing penalty. Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Dominic Toninato scored in regulation for the Jets. Connor extended his points streak to 10 games. Eric Comrie stopped 32 shots. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist had the other goals for the Blue Jackets in regulation. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.