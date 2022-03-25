Formula 1 shifts from racing to human rights in Saudi Arabia

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The topic of conversation again has shifted from racing to human rights issues with Formula One back in Saudi Arabia this week for another grand prix. Lewis Hamilton says the responsibility for holding the kingdom to account shouldn’t fall on the drivers but he would try to help. The seven-time F1 champion has also been an outspoken activist. He says “I’m always open to having a discussion, to learning more, to try to understand why the things that are happening are happening.” Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah in December.