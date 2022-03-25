Larrazábal holds 1-shot lead in Qatar despite tough start

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine to erase a bad start at the Qatar Masters and allow him to take a one-shot lead into the weekend. The 122nd-ranked Spaniard shot 1-under 71 at Doha Golf Club for a 36-hole total of 9-under 135. His 40 on the front nine left him four strokes back after starting the day two shots in front. He bounced back with an eagle at the par-5 10th before three more birdies. Chase Hanna, Wilco Nienaber and Adrian Meronk were all one shot behind in a tie for second.