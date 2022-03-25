Makar’s 2 goals break team ‘D’ mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. Makar’s score on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th tally of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid added goals for Colorado. James van Riemsdyk, Zack MacEwen and Max Willman scored for a Flyers team playing the second game of a back-to-back.