Ovechkin seals Capitals’ 4-3 shootout win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then scored the decisive shootout goal, and the Washington Capitals snapped a two-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for Washington. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three attempts in the shootout. Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.