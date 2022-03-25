Two-way star Ohtani chosen as Angels’ opening day pitcher

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The full Shohei Ohtani experience will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels take the field on opening day. The two-way star was picked to be the team’s starting pitcher for the April 7 opener at Angel Stadium against the Houston Astros. He’s also expected to be in the lineup as a hitter. The reigning AL Most Valuable Player is coming off one of the most unique and productive seasons in the sport’s history. Ohtani was 9-2 on the mound last season with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 156 batters over 130 1/3 innings. He also hit 46 homers, 26 doubles, an AL-best eight triples and stole 26 bases at the plate.