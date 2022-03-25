Upstart Creighton women top Iowa State, reach Elite Eight

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 points to help 10th-seeded Creighton beat Iowa State 76-68 in the NCAA Tournament, matching the lowest ever seed to reach a women’s regional final. Tatum Rembao added 19 for the Bluejays. Creighton entered the Greensboro Region semifinals savoring the program’s first run to the Sweet 16. Now they have joined Lamar in 1991 and Oregon in 2017 as 10-seeds that pushed to the Elite Eight. The Bluejays shot 55% after halftime. Emily Ryan had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Iowa State, which shot just 38%.