Ryan Blaney recovers from spin to put Ford on pole at COTA

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ryan Blaney recovered from a spin in practice to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas. Blaney turned a lap at 92.759 mph to earn the eighth pole of his career. Daniel Suarez qualified second in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Cole Custer qualified third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and will start next to Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing. Alex Bowman was the highest-qualifying driver from Hendrick Motorsports at fifth, followed by Blaney teammate Joey Logano. Christopher Bell in seventh was the top Toyota. Defending race winner Chase Elliott qualified 12th.  

