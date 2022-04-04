Klopp urges quadruple-chasing Liverpool to embrace challenge

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in Lisbon this week for a Champions League quarterfinal match against Benfica and he has happy memories of the place. It’s where he received the phone call that changed his life. Klopp was visiting the Portuguese capital with his family in the autumn of 2015 when his agent called. Liverpool wanted to hire him as its next manager. He said yes and they’ve been a perfect match. He has won Premier League and Champions League titles with the Reds already but this season could top it all. They headed into April still in contention to win all four major trophies.