Afterthought: DeChambeau looks to regain swagger at Masters

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau’s power game hasn’t done him much good at Augusta National. Now, injuries have cut him down to size. Hip and hand ailments have limited DeChambeau in recent months, making him a bit of an afterthought heading into the Masters. His doctors even urged him to consider sitting out the first major of the year, to give himself more time to heal. DeChambeau wouldn’t think of it, even though he describes himself at only 80% healthy. DeChambeau certainly has some unfinished business at Augusta National, where he failed to live up to the hype the last two years.