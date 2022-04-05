Auburn’s Smith, a projected Top-5 pick, enters NBA draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn freshman Jabari Smith, who led the Tigers to their first No. 1 ranking, is entering the NBA draft. Smith, who is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, lived up to his billing as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He announced his decision in a video posted on social media. The 6-foot-10 Smith led the Tigers in scoring and 3-point shooting, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. The program’s second consensus All-American, Smith was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year.