Barcelona expects another sold-out stadium for women’s game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — There could be another world-record crowd on hand to watch Barcelona’s semifinal in the women’s Champions League as the club announced that all tickets for the match against Wolfsburg at the Camp Nou Stadium were picked up in just over 24 hours. A crowd of 91,553 watched Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in the quarterfinals last month at the Camp Nou, the biggest attendance ever for a women’s soccer match. Barcelona said the 50,000 free tickets made available to club members were all picked up Monday, and those sold to the general public were gone by Tuesday afternoon.