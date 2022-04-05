Cavaliers, Bulls pushing for playoffs in East after droughts

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Not since 1998 have the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs without LeBron James. This season, they’re at least assured of a spot in the play-in tournament after an impressive turnaround. The 10 teams in the Eastern Conference that will advance beyond the 82-game regular season are already set. The only suspense left is determining seeding — and which teams will avoid the play-in and go straight to the playoffs. Chicago, Toronto and Cleveland finished 11th, 12th and 13th in the conference last season. They are now battling it out to finish in the top six.