Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:33 AM

Madrid’s Ancelotti likely to miss Chelsea game with COVID-19

KTVZ

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is likely to be without coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea because of COVID-19. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel to London with the rest of the squad. There was a possibility he could still make it for Wednesday’s match if he tests negative in time to travel. Ancelotti had already missed the team’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday. Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti was among those in charge. He is the coach’s son.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content