Madrid’s Ancelotti likely to miss Chelsea game with COVID-19

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is likely to be without coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea because of COVID-19. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel to London with the rest of the squad. There was a possibility he could still make it for Wednesday’s match if he tests negative in time to travel. Ancelotti had already missed the team’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday. Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti was among those in charge. He is the coach’s son.