Maryland G Ashley Owusu says she’s entering transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland guard Ashley Owusu says she’s entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot guard just finished her junior season with the Terrapins, Owusu averaged 14.3 points per game for a Maryland team that reached the Sweet 16. Owusu was Maryland’s top scorer as a sophomore. Owusu is from Woodbridge, Virginia. She went to high school at Paul VI. Owusu said on social media that events on and off the court this year led her to the decision to continue her education and basketball career elsewhere.