A brief look at the 2nd round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is in control through two rounds at the Masters. Scheffler posted a 5-under 67 to move to 8 under for the tournament and a five-shot lead over a handful of players, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Tiger Woods shot a 2-over 74 to make the cut in his first competitive event since a serious car accident in February 2021. Stewart Cink hit the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.