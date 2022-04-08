Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita out for 6 months

CINCINNATI (AP) — Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita had ankle surgery and will miss the World Cup playoff against New Zealand in June. Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team says Matarrita will be sidelined for at least six months, which could cause him to miss the World Cup if the Ticos reach the tournament. Matarrita was hurt during a World Cup qualifier against Canada on March 24 and had surgery on Monday in New York. The 27-year-old has made 49 international appearances. He missed the 2018 World Cup because of a hamstring injury.