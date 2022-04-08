Jones overtakes Gibbs at Martinsville; pit-road fight ensues

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won at Martinsville Speedway for his fifth career victory. It was one that also set off a brawl on pit road when it was over. On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs started on the inside lane and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside. Jones grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess. Gibbs and Sam Mayer, both racing for a $100,000 came to blows on pit road.