Morton sharp in return from broken leg, Braves top Reds 7-6

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves held off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Asked to hold a 7-3 lead, new Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up three ninth-inning runs in his Atlanta debut. Jansen retired Jonathan India on a flyball with a runner on to end it. D’Arnaud had two hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s five-run third inning. Matt Olson had three hits. Morton was in top form after suffering a broken right leg when struck by a comebacker in Game 1 of the Braves’ World Series win over Houston. The 38-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters and allowed two runs with five strikeouts with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.