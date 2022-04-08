South Carolina reserves Russell, Wesolek to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina reserves Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek both announced they were entering the transfer portal on Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship. Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who averaged less than eight minutes in her 23 appearances. Wesolek is a 6-1 senior from Charleston, South Carolina who averaged 3.4 minutes in her 21 games this season. Both players detailed their decisions on social media.