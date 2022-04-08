Toppin scores 35, Knicks rout Wizards 114-92

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 35 points, and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 114-92. RJ Barrett scored 14 points for the Knicks before leaving the game with a sprained right knee. His early exit came on a night when a number of key players from both teams didn’t play at all. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. The Knicks allowed the game’s first 10 points and shot just 2 of 9 from 3-point range in the first quarter, but they dominated after that. Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 21 points.