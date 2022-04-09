Colton Herta sets track record in winning pole at Long Beach

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta broke the Long Beach track record when qualifying and it gave the California native the start from the pole for his home IndyCar race. Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds on the temporary street course set up through downtown Long Beach. The previous track record was 1:06.2254 set by Helio Castroneves in 2017. It’s Herta’s eighth career pole. Herta is from nearby Valencia and the defending race winner. He’s trying to give Andretti Autosport a fourth consecutive win in the most prestigious street race in the United States.