Espinal delivers go-ahead hit, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 4-3. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Facing left-hander Brett Martin, Espinal hit for Cavan Biggio with a runner at first and two out. Speedy Raimel Tapia scored without a play at the plate on Espinal’s double to left-center.