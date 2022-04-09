Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian GP

By COURTNEY WALSH

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Charles Leclerc has completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari after converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship when claiming his second win of the season following a win in the season-opening race in Bahrain. Leclerc was able to hold off Red Bull rival Max Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory. Sergio Perez overcame a slow start to secure second ahead of the Mercedes’ combination of George Russell, who secured his first podium finish for the season, and Lewis Hamilton.