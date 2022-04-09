Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been offering a supportive shoulder. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado’s José Iglesias was experiencing after Iglesias recently lost his father. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the sky as he was overcome by emotion. Iglesias opened up to Freeman about how he had lost his dad, who had seen pretty much every big league hit until this one. It was an instant bond. Freeman lost his mom to skin cancer when he was 10.