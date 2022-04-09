Inter wins 2-0 to move 1 point behind leader AC Milan

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan moved within one point of league leader and city rival AC Milan as it beat Hellas Verona 2-0. Ivan Perišić set up both first-half goals for Nicolò Barella and Edin Džeko. Milan visits Torino on Sunday. Both Milan teams have played the same number of matches as Inter still has to play a postponed match against Bologna. Fourth-place Juventus was playing at relegation-threatened Cagliari later Saturday. Empoli and Spezia moved further away from the bottom three with a 0-0 draw.