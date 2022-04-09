Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

MADRID (AP) — Daniel Martínez of Colombia has won the six-day Basque Country Tour after snatching the lead from Remco Evenepoel on the final stage. Evenepoel held a slim advantage of two seconds over Martínez entering the day. But the Belgian struggled on the final climb of the race as Martínez of Ineos held off the other challengers. Final stage winner Ion Izagirre finished as the race’s runner-up at 11 seconds behind Martínez. Aleksandr Vlasov completed the podium. Evenepoel was fourth and Roglic eighth.