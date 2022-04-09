Masters anniversaries from Demaret to Nicklaus to Woods

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — History at the Masters is more memorable than other majors because it’s the only one played at the same course every year. This year’s look back at key anniversaries features the two biggest names at Augusta National. It was 50 years ago this week that Jack Nicklaus won his fourth green jacket in 1972, the year he chased the Grand Slam. There are two anniversaries for Tiger Woods. Everyone talks about his record 12-shot win 25 years ago that created the first dose of Tigermania. It also was 20 years ago this week when he won back-to-back.