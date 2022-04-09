Masters notebook: McIlroy’s wait for Grand Slam to continue

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s wait to complete the career Grand Slam will extend into at least 2023. His 14th Masters will not be the one where he gets the green jacket slipped over his shoulders. The four-time major championship winner shot a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Masters. That left him 1 over for the tournament and tied for ninth but 10 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.