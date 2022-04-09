Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:02 PM

Masters notebook: McIlroy’s wait for Grand Slam to continue

KTVZ

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s wait to complete the career Grand Slam will extend into at least 2023. His 14th Masters will not be the one where he gets the green jacket slipped over his shoulders. The four-time major championship winner shot a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Masters. That left him 1 over for the tournament and tied for ninth but 10 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content