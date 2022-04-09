Mejía delivers again, Rays beat Orioles 14th straight time

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía homered and drove in three runs, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore 5-3 for their 14th straight win over the Orioles. The two-time defending AL East champions improved to 20-1 against the Orioles since the start of the 2021. The 14-game winning streak that began last July is the longest against a single opponent in Rays history. Mejía’s pinch-hit, eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 season-opening victory over the Orioles. He started at catcher this time, delivering a RBI single in the second and a two-run homer off Jordan Lyles in the third.