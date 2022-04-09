Rangers rout Senators 5-1 to clinch playoff berth

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and Artemi Panarin added a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers routed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2017. Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp also had goals and Igor Shesterkin needed just 21 saves to thwart the Senators as the surging Rangers improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine and moved into a tie at 100 points with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have nine games left while the Hurricanes have 10. The teams meet Tuesday night in New York.