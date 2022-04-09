Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus, and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit. Elvis Merzlikins had 34 saves for Columbus and Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves.
Comments