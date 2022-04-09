Women play their first polo world championship in Argentina

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina, United States, England, Ireland, Brazil and Italy will face off at the Campo Argentino de Polo, which is considered a sacred place for the sport, in the first women’s polo world championship. Tickets are free, as part of the efforts to make women’s polo more popular. Women players talk about the hurdles they faced to play a sport dominated by men, as they enlist with another 22 to test their horses outside Buenos Aires. Saturday is the opening day for the first women’s polo world championship.